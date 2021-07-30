Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 102 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock traded down $260.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,339.50. 336,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,457.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,125.65.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

