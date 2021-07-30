Bath Savings Trust Co Has $28.38 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 3.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $28,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $327,871,000 after acquiring an additional 168,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $68.96. 111,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,431,576. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

