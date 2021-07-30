Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 89,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,769. The company has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.67 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

