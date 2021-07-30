Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,491,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.39. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.