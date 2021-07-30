Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Shares of BHE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $950.56 million, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.15. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

Several research firms have commented on BHE. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.