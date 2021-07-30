Benchmark (LON:BMK) Trading Down 3.9%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73). Approximately 36,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 252,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.75 ($0.75).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Benchmark in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of £375.31 million and a PE ratio of -20.40.

In related news, insider Peter George bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

