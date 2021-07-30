Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,502. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,787 shares of company stock valued at $21,669,787. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.