Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $32.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $739.51. 289,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $635.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $756.52. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

