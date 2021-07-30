BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 511,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioHiTech Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioHiTech Global will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in BioHiTech Global by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

