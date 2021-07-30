Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.