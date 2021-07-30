BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $2,399.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,788,337 coins and its circulating supply is 4,576,883 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

