BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 503,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $943.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.