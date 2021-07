BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 503,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $943.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

