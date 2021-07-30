BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.09 and last traded at C$13.07. 446,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,379,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.63.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

