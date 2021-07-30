BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.14

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 219,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

