Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 34,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,162. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.