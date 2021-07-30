BMO Capital Markets Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $315.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.66.

MOH stock opened at $255.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,376,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

