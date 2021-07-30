Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post sales of $676.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $673.50 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $666.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of BXP opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.61. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

