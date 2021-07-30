Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.68-1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.79. 12,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

