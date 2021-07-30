Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

BSX opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 453.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,747,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

