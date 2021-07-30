Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.00 billion-$12.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39 to $0.41 EPS.

BSX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,300. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.64.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.