Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 45.2% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 13,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 33.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4,255.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.