Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €84.02 ($98.85) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €79.25. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.