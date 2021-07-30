Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

FRA BNR opened at €84.02 ($98.85) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €79.25. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

