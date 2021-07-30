Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNTGY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,466. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

BNTGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

