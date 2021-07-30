Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $456.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 6,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

