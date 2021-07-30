BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 470,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,959. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

