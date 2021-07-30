BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%.

NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 470,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,959. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.