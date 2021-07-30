Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTVCY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 target price on Britvic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price target on Britvic and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.55.

BTVCY opened at $27.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08. Britvic has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

