Broadwind (BWEN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWEN stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,912 shares of company stock worth $230,687. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 402.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

