Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report sales of $4.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.79 billion. Lear reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 billion to $20.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.83 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $176.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. Lear has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.