Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $2.50 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.