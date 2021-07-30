Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $2.50 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

