Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NSA stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

