Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVRO. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.65. 11,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33. Nevro has a 12 month low of $128.70 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.