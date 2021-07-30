Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,709. The stock has a market cap of $856.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.69 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

