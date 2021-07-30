Brokerages Anticipate RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. RADA Electronic Industries reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.79 million, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,459 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth about $8,847,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 705,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

