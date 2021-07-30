Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce sales of $20.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.00 million. Sientra reported sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $474.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

