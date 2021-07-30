Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.62. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.34.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,354.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 111.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,589 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

