Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. EQT reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.41. 524,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

