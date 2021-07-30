Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $292.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.20 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,304,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,380,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.44. Medpace has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.34.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.