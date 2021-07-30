Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Post -$0.77 EPS

Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($0.81). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 92,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,865. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $396.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

