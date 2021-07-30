Brokerages Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $68.36

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,694,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,664,695. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 57,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.87. Fastly has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

