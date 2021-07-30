Brokerages Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Target Price at €47.00

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.00 ($55.29).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NOEJ stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €44.56 ($52.42). The company had a trading volume of 15,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of €45.03. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €23.28 ($27.39) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

