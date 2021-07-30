Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lennox International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

NYSE:LII opened at $333.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.84. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 26.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

