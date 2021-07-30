Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nyxoah S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nyxoah in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on NYXH. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

NYXH stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.