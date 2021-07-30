Brokers Offer Predictions for Otis Worldwide Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Otis Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.17. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

