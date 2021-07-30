Brokers Set Expectations for ironSource Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ironSource in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE IS opened at $8.66 on Thursday. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

