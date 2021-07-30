Brokers Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.80 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of TCBI opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.