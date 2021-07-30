Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $13,262,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $199,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

