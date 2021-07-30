Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.86

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $52.57, with a volume of 56142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,086,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

