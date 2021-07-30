Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the June 30th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,527,000 after purchasing an additional 628,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 179.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2,380.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,384,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,929 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 207,449.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,900,000 after buying an additional 9,324,873 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,943,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,531,000 after buying an additional 6,873,796 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

BPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.