Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%.

NYSE BC traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Brunswick alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.